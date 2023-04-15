Sara Ali Khan Dances To Atrangi Re Song Chaka Chak With Fans In Sydney | WATCH

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share an all-in-one compilation video of her recent Australia trip. Earlier this year, in February, Sara shared pictures of herself from Sydney. The Atrangi Re actress has now uploaded a new video featuring all that she did on her trip, including dancing to the songs from her movie.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a new reel featuring various glimpses from her Australian trip. In the video, the actress can be seen working out, swimming, travelling, going to the zoo and dancing with friends and fans. In short clips, Sara can also be seen making everyone around her groove to one of her Atrangi Re songs Chaka Chak

Sara dances to Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak

The video shows gives a glimpse of the 27-year-old actress making the most of her time in Sydney. She even shared clips from a live music event she attended there. In her signature, poetic fashion, Sara captioned the post, “No time to lose ⏰🗓️ Always on the move 💃💨 Swim, workout, groove 🏊‍♀️💪Travel, experience, improve 🗺️✈️”

Sara Ali Khan’s marriage plans

Sara Ali Khan, in one of the promotional events of her recently released film Gaslight, spoke about her marriage plans. In an interview with Shehnaaz Gill, Sara Ali Khan said she wasn't ready for marriage yet. However, the actress revealed that she will marry an 'andha, pagal' (blind, crazy), who can handle her.

Sara Ali Khan movies

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the Anurag Basu directorial film, Metro In Dino. She will star in the movie alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The Antrangi Re star is also a part of Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, also starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.