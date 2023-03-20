Inside Sonam Kapoor's London Abode As She Celebrates Mother's Day

The UK celebrated Mother's Day on 19 March. Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja took the opportunity to make Sonam's first Mother's Day a memorable one. Sonam also posted images from the celebrations, giving a glimpse into the Notting Hill home she shares with her husband.

Inside the Ahuja-abode

Sonam took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of photos capturing the couple's 'mothering day' (a popular term for Mother's Day used in the UK) celebrations. Sonam can be seen posing in a structured and pleated yet flowing co-ord set in a brilliant red hue complete with embossed rose motifs. She poses against her asymmetrical olive green sofa as she shows off the silhouette.

The night appeared to be a dual celebration, as the couple celebrated both Mother's Day as well as the coming of spring. Sonam attached a number of pictures capturing the beautiful floral decorations adorning the dinner table as well as as a glimpse into the menu that was feasted on.

Sonam's caption read, "Spending mothering day (or Mother's Day in the united kingdom) with my friends and ushering in the new season by decorating the house inspired by the colours of spring. Everything that's been done in the house in such spectacular style is by incredible talented desis! Shout out to @theeventbuilders @grazing_girls and @ranipinkliving".

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's relationship

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja married Anand Ahuja in May, 2018. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the gala celebrations. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post in March of 2022. Their son, Vayu was born in Mumbai in August of the same year. Sonam was last seen in the Vikramaditya Motwane black comedy thriller, AK vs AK in 2020. Sonam shared screen space with father Anil Kapoor in the film. Her next film is crime thriller Blind directed by Shome Makhija.

