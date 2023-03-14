Sonam Kapoor Reads Bedtime Story To Son Vayu, BFF Kareena Kapoor Reacts

Sonam Kapoor is currently in London, England with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. She shared glimpses of her perfect weekend in Notting Hill, on her Instagram handle, on Tuesday (March 14). Sonam captioned the post, “Weekend in Notting Hill with the new addition to our little fam… #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #betterthaniimagined.”

In one of the shared images, Sonam can be seen reading stories from a book titled The Paper Dolls to Vayu, which also got approval from her best friend Kareena Kapoor. The Good Newwz actress commented “The paper dolls by Julia Donaldson the besttttt awwwww.”

Check out the post here:

The carousel of pictures also featured Anand and their other family members.

Sonam and Kareena have previously worked on Rhea Kapoor’s production Veere Di Wedding. Rhea has also hinted at a possible sequel of the film, which might reunite the two actresses on a film project again.

More on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's marriage

Sonam and Anand Ahuja exchanged vows in a conventional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. Last year, they gave birth to a boy named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam and her son have since remained in India, while Anand moved into their London home.

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film 'Saawariya', also marking the debut of actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has starred in films like Neerja, Khoobsurat, The Zoya Factor, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and 'Padman'.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.