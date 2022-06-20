Inspired By Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi', Agra Jail Inmates Clear Board Exam; Actor Reacts

Social dramas have become a common genre nowadays with more and more actors opting to bring unique and much-needed stories to the forefront. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan starred in the social drama and comedy Dasvi, which dealt with both politics and education. The film was welcomed by the audience with an open heart and received positive reviews from fans and critics. While it has been over two months since the movie was released, it still continues to have an impact on people. Recently, a dozen Agra jail inmates passed Uttar Pradesh Board's Class 10 exams after taking inspiration from the film.

In the film, Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a politician who faces imprisonment due to his malpractices. During his course in jail, he decides to clear his Class 10 examination and works hard towards his goal. The film Dasvi was extensively shot in Agra Jail and its makers also held a special screening for the inmates.

As per a recent report by Hindustan Times, several Agra Central Jail inmates enrolled for class 10 and 12 exams in April after getting inspired by the film. Recently, after the results of the examination were announced, a dozen inmates made it through with good numbers. Among them, nine prisoners passed the 10th exam while the other three passed the intermediate class 12 exam.

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to the news

As the news reached Abhishek Bachchan, the actor was overwhelmed. The Dhoom star called the film's tremendous impact "better than any award." The actor mentioned how he felt wonderful after seeing the positive impact of the film. He further credited Dasvi's director Tushar Jalota and the students for such an achievement.

As per report, AB Jr said in a statement, "It feels wonderful when you see the positive effect a film you’ve been a part of make in real life. Credit has to go to the students and to my director, Tushar. His belief in the film and the story he wanted to tell. This news is bigger than any award or accolade we as a team could have received."

More about Dasvi

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Dasvi also featured Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles. The film followed the life of politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary and his ambition to clear the Class 10 exam. The movie was released on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7.

Image: Instagram/@bachchan