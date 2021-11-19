International Men’s Day: Shraddha Kapoor Wishes ‘real Men’ Shakti And Siddhanth Kapoor

On the occasion of International Men’s Day 2021, Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media handle to celebrate the 'real men' in her life, namely her father Shakti Kapoor and brother Siddhanth Kapoor. The actor uploaded pictures with the duo, noting that she is 'proud' of them.

She further listed down the traits of a 'real' man, one that knows 'how to forgive, learn and face their mistakes'. The day is clocked to recognise the contributions men make towards society, their families as well as to shed light on men's wellness and promote role models. The theme for this year's International Men’s Day is — Better relations between men and women.

Shraddha Kapoor clocks International Men’s Day

Taking to her Koo App on Friday, November 19, the Aashiqui 2 actor uploaded throwback pictures with Shakti Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor. For the caption, she wrote, "To be a real man means to know how to face your mistakes, how to forgive, learn to love and try to help everyone who needs you.. I am proud that you are my Men.. Happy Men’s Day[sic]."

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming projects

It was recently announced that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming Luv Ranjan directorial will be released on January 26, 2023, wherein it will clash with Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor released a statement, and wrote, "Mark your calendars". The movie is being produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Luv Ranjan is best known for delivering commercial hits like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series as well as the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which saw a trailblazing run at the box office. Ranbir and Shraddha have undertaken multiple schedules for their upcoming venture, one being in Delhi, while others being abroad. Apart from the aforementioned project, Shraddha will also be seen in Naagin as well as Chaalbaaz In London.

Ranbir Kapoor has a list of films lined up in his kitty, including Brahmastra with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the period drama Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, it will witness a theatrical release on March 18, 2022. He also has Animal with director Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

