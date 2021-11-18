Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha's Movie Release Date Announced; Will Lock Horns With 'Fighter'

For close to two years now, the Indian film box office has been without terms like 'clash', a much-used word when multiple movies are locked on the same favourable release date. The reason has been the lack of theatrical releases amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As the theatres open again amid the easing of restrictions, the face-offs at the box office are set to return.

While next year's January, it will be some major names clashing at the Telugu box office, like Radhe Shyam, RRR, the year later, it will big films clashing again, but in Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter and Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's film will be releasing on Republic Day weekend in 2023.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter to clash with Ranbir-Shraddha film

While the release of Fighter had been announced in August earlier this year, now the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor film have also planned its release on the same date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the movie, directed by Luv Ranjan, will hit the theatres on January 26, 2023. He also wrote that it was a 'bigg clash'.

Among the other common factors is that the movies mark the first collaborations between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and it is also the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha are working together.

The directors too are among the most successful of the film industry. Siddharth Anand's last film War was the last film from Bollywood to hit the ₹300 crore club at the box office.

Luv Ranjan, who has hits like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise under his belt, will return with a directorial after a gap of five years. His last film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a success and had hit the ₹100-crore club at the box office.

Not much other details are available on the ventures except that the shooting has commenced for the ventures. Hrithik and Deepika had kicked off the shooting of the venture in July this year and it is said to be an action film.

Ranbir and Sharaddha have held multiple schedules for their venture, one in Delhi, and have also shot abroad.