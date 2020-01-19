'New Low': Internet Enraged At Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak 'look' TikTok Challenge Video

Deepika Padukone who has been under the spotlight for a while now, has once again courted controversy for allegedly turning her Chhapaak 'look' into a marketing gimmick — a TikTok challenge video.

"The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapaak is that she treated it as one of her 'looks' and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her and she clearly doesn't understand the depth of what survivors go through," wrote a Twitter user. This came after Deepika challenged one of the TikTok influencers to recreate her acid-attack survivor Malti's 'look' from Chhapaak.

'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar breaks silence over Deepika Padukone's JNU visit

The Internet wasn't happy and called the act 'insensitive'. The users accused Deepika and said, 'so, at the end of the day it was all just about makeup'. Many also called this publicity stunt 'disrespectful' to acid-attack survivors.

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's controversial JNU visit

As ‘Chhapaak’ flops, Bollywood entertainer Deepika Padukone mocks acid attack victims in a new PR stunt on Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/jVKnVbBU96 — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) January 18, 2020

So “Acid Attacked Face” has now become challenge now. This is the worst kind of a promotion by @deepikapadukone. Shame on you

pic.twitter.com/gNu1odAxVT — Shash (@pokershash) January 18, 2020

Wow! Yet another low...

Ms @deepikapadukone, on Tiktok, challenges a Make-Up artist to create an Acid-attack victim look. A face burnt and melted by the acid thrown by a jilted junk is not a “look” but “every moment private struggle”. This is nothing short of mocking the Acid — Gaurav kr Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Gauravmtweet) January 18, 2020

Honestly expected @deepikapadukone who has been through her own mental breakdowns to be more sensitive. But clearly..no.

You do a movie on a acid attack victim, cry in every other promotional event n now this below the belt challenge where a acid attack face is her fav! https://t.co/dwqqwDuD2q — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 18, 2020

So true. Reducing acid attacks to a mere make up and look — आर.एम (@runjhunmehrotra) January 18, 2020

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The film's promotions became controversial on account of Deepika Padukone's sudden drop-in at a JNUSU protest a day after the JNU campus witnessed shocking violence, following which a PR campaign leveraging Padukone's pictures from the visit was spotted by netizens.

Deepika Padukone's 'big admirer' Babul Supriyo: 'Named my daughter after her character'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.