'New Low': Internet Enraged At Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak 'look' TikTok Challenge Video

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone has once again courted controversy for allegedly turning her Chhapaak 'look' into a marketing gimmick — a TikTok challenge video

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika

Deepika Padukone who has been under the spotlight for a while now, has once again courted controversy for allegedly turning her Chhapaak 'look' into a marketing gimmick — a TikTok challenge video.

"The problem with Deepika Padukone endorsing a makeup challenge on Chhapaak is that she treated it as one of her 'looks' and dismissed the entire trauma behind it. She proved that it was merely makeup for her and she clearly doesn't understand the depth of what survivors go through," wrote a Twitter user. This came after Deepika challenged one of the TikTok influencers to recreate her acid-attack survivor Malti's 'look' from Chhapaak.

'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar breaks silence over Deepika Padukone's JNU visit

The Internet wasn't happy and called the act 'insensitive'. The users accused Deepika and said, 'so, at the end of the day it was all just about makeup'. Many also called this publicity stunt 'disrespectful' to acid-attack survivors.

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's controversial JNU visit

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The film's promotions became controversial on account of Deepika Padukone's sudden drop-in at a JNUSU protest a day after the JNU campus witnessed shocking violence, following which a PR campaign leveraging Padukone's pictures from the visit was spotted by netizens.

Deepika Padukone's 'big admirer' Babul Supriyo: 'Named my daughter after her character'

 

 

Published:
