The trailer for the Into The Wild episode with Bear Grylls starring actor Ajay Devgn is out and fans cannot wait to experience the thrilling and adventurous journey of the Singham actor with Bear Grylls. After the smashing success of the last episode with versatile Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, the makers of the show are up again with yet another exciting episode featuring Ajay Devgn. The trailer gives a glimpse of Ajay's adventurous side as he struggles in the Indian Ocean to survive sharks and makes a catamaran with Grylls to reach an uninhabited island.

The gripping trailer begins with the Drishyam star standing on a boat as he is heard saying in a voiceover, “Games are for players, this is a stage for the brave hearts.” Later in the video, he is seen jumping in the ocean with Grylls. The power-packed episode of the show will be premiering on 22 October 2021 at 6 am IST on Discovery+.

Devgn shared the trailer on his Instagram page and wrote, “They say you will never know until you go, and so I did! Exploring the uninhabited Islands of the Indian Ocean with @beargrylls, yeh koi khel nahi hai bro! (This is not a game, bro) Here are glimpses of our unforgettable journey of #IntoTheWild premiering on 22 October on @discoveryplusin and 25th October on @discoverychannelin (sic)"

Ajay Devgn flaunts his adventurous side in 'Into The Wild' trailer

Bear Grylls, the seasoned adventure specialist who has hosted multiple distinguished personalities from across the globe is seen engaging in a candid conversation with Ajay on his family, career, and life in the new season. Moving out from his comfort zone, Ajay Devgn is seen going beyond mere endurance skills for this real-life adventure that celebrates his instinct, endeavour, and inclination to survive in the most desolate islands of the Indian Ocean.

While sharing his experience of shooting for such an adventurous experience for the first time, Ajay said, “This is my first ever expedition into the wild and I can tell you it wasn’t child’s play! My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learning to the test again.”

“I’m so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone. A special salute to Bear who has been inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature, and of course to keep me safe in the wild. From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all,” Ajay added.

The Into The Wild episode with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn premieres on Discovery+, Discovery, and Discovery HD and will be available in seven languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Malayalam, and Kannada.

(Image: Republic)