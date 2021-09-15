Vicky Kaushal To Test Survival Instincts With Ajay In ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’

After actor Ajay Devgn who is currently shooting for the upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, the makers are in for a new surprise for fans. Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to test his survival instincts along with Ajay Devgn in the new season of Discovery Networks' Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. The two actors could be seen exploring the wild with the world-famous adventurer and survivalist Bear Grylls in the Maldives.

For the unversed, the two stars are currently shooting for the upcoming episode in the Maldives. Following the overwhelming success of the previous seasons comprising of actor Akshay Kumar, South Indian superstar Rajinikanth and honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the indomitable and fierce Ajay Devgn & Vicky Kaushal alongside Bear Grylls are all set to expect the unexpected whilst embarking on unprecedented challenges.

Vicky Kaushal to feature in Into The Wild With Bear Grylls

The upcoming episode is set to first premier on the discovery+ app. Ajay Devgn’s fitness levels and survival skills will be put to test as he ventures into the wild. Last year, Akshay Kumar had shot the episode in the famous Bandipur National Reserve, Karnataka, which is known to harbour the second-highest tiger population in India. Even superstar Rajinikanth had shot in the Bandipur forest, marking his first television presence after 40 years.

The show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is a survival skills reality show that involves celebrities venturing into the wilderness with the famous British survivalist and adventurer. The format of the show is quite similar to that of Grylls’ international show for NBC and National Geographic called Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which has hosted actors Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, and Michelle Rodriguez, and former US president Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020). He has biographical films Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur in his kitty. According to various media reports, one of his highly anticipated films The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar has been shelved. It is reportedly believed that the film was shelved because of some financial crunch faced by the producer Ronnie Screwvala.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Vickykaushal09/@Beargrylls/PTI: