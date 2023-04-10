IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Celebrates As Virat Kohli And RCB Dismiss KL Rahul

Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Anushka supported her husband Virat Kohli who is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match with LSG came after Virat and Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli

Pictures of Anushka Sharma beaming with joy sitting in stands have been doing the rounds of the internet. She could be seen dressed plainly, in an oversized white button down collared shirt, with statement Victorian sleeves. Opting for a minimal makeup look, Anushka tied back her hair in a slick bun. She accessorised her ensemble with a pair of silver hoops. Anushka can be seen looking away from the lens of the camera and watched husband Virat Kohli play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, against, the Lucknow Super Giants.

Anushka Sharma in the stands. pic.twitter.com/VVxikc87ED — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 10, 2023

As Virat Kohli and team dismissed KL Rahul, Anushka celebrated from the stands.

Virat Kohli's recent defeat

Virat Kohli lost an IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 6 at Eden Gardens. The Royal Challengers lost this match by 81 runs. Anushka Sharma, over the years, has supported Virat and is often seen attending matches. The couple was recently spotted together at the Indian Sports Honours dinner, held in Mumbai. They have also been on several pilgrimages with their daughter Vamika.

Anushka will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on the life and times of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She wrapped up filming last year in December. She was last seen in a cameo role in Qala.