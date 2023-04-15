Anushka Sharma Shares A Stunning Photo, Virat Kohli Is All Hearts For It

Anushka Sharma shared a photo on Instagram in an all-black look. In the image, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress stared into the camera lens. She donned a sporty look and let her eyes do all the talking. She also shared a couple of eye emojis as the caption to the post. What caught the internet's attention was her husband Virat Kohli's reaction to it.

Virat and Anushka's social media PDA is loved by their legion of fans. In the Bollywood actress' latest photo, Virat left a fire emoji and a red heart emoji. Fans were quick to notice the Indian cricketer's reaction to his wife's Instagram post and the hashtags Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trended on Twitter.

Anushka's captionless image was enough to set social media on fire. Her comments section was flooded with messages praising her beauty. One of the netizens wrote, "The king's queen," referring to 'king' Virat Kohli, while another one said, "Awesome Anushka didi (sic)." Anushka's post has been liked by thousands of her fans as they can't get over her effortless style and beauty.

Anushka Sharma to feature in Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma will be seen in the upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which is the biopic of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She has undergone immense physical training for the film to essay a sportsperson. This is goiung to be her biopic so far. There is huge anticipation riding on this film as it is actress' first release after Zero in 2018. Fans eagerly wait for a teaser of the film.

The filming wrapped up in December last year. It may be released later tihs year. However, there is no official confirmation the released ate yet. What is known is that Chakda Xpress will be an OTT release. The sports drama film is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan. It will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream -- to play cricket.



Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan also holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.