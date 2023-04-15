Virat Kohli gives a long stare to Sourav Ganguly; Controversy erupts over 'handshake snub-WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday smashed a brilliant half-century during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Kohli scored 50 off 33 balls to help his team post 174/6, which eventually proved to be a lot for Delhi as the David Warner-led side lost by 23 runs. Kohli's knock was made up of six boundaries and one six, which he smashed with a strike rate of 147.05.

This is Kohli's third half-century in four matches for RCB this season. Kohli is also the third-highest run-getter in the tournament thus far. He has 214 runs from four matches at an average of 45.60 and a strike rate of 147.58. Meanwhile, a controversy has emerged after Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly apparently jumped the queue to avoid shaking hands with Kohli. The incident took place after the game when players and support staff from both teams queued up to shake hands with each other.

DC vs RCB: Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly handshake snub - WATCH

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Ganguly, who was the president of the BCCI when Kohli was fired as India's ODI captain, can be seen jumping the queue to avoid shaking hands with the RCB star. Eagle-eyed netizens spotted the incident and immediately started posting about it on social media. Here's a compilation of tweets.

#Ganguly dada being dada. Ignored #ViratKohli during the handshake after match. — Pratim Dutta 🇮🇳 (@RoverPradu) April 15, 2023

virat kohli don't handshake #ganguly — Rahul kumar kashyap (@RahulKa17908574) April 15, 2023



RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win

As far as the RCB vs DC match is concerned, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB posted 174/6 in 20 overs thanks to contributions from their entire batting lineup. RCB bowlers then restricted Delhi Capitals to a score of 151/9, thus winning the match by 23 runs. Delhi Capitals have now lost five matches on the trot. They are the only side in the ongoing season to not win even a single match. Delhi are currently at the bottom of the points table.

