IPL Opening Ceremony 2023: What To Expect From Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna's Performances

The Indian Premier League Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place at 6 pm at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31. This is the first time the IPL opening ceremony is being organized in India following the pandemic. Big stars are slated to perform at the opening ceremony this year as Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and singer Arijit Singh will take the centre stage. They also shared their excitement during their rehearsals. Here’s what you can expect from the IPL opening ceremony.

What to expect from the IPL opening ceremony?

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has several songs in her arsenal that she could potentially groove to. Bhatia’s dance performance on the song Kodthe from the film Ghani went viral last year. While it’s likely that her performance from the song is recreated at the ceremony, other songs she could perform to would be Ready Ready from Devi 2, Swing Zara from Jai Lava Kusa, Extraordinary from Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, and Dance Chey Mazaga from Abhinetri.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, could dance to The Hic Song from Goodbye, Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise and more. While Sammi Sammi remains one of her biggest dance numbers, the actor has previously said that she would not dance to the Pushpa dance number.

Singer Arijit Singh might perform a number of his popular songs. His song list might include Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Bandeya Re Bandeya, Desh Mere, and Dhaagon Se Baandhaa. One can also expect his famous song Kesariya from the 2022 film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the commencing match for IPL. The first match for the IPL will be between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. While MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings, Hardik Pandya fronts Gujarat Titans. The ceremony, and the subsequent match, will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium.