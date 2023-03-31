Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings Live Stream: How To Watch CSK Vs GT IPL 2023 Match

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the world's toughest T20 league is set to begin on March 31, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the first encounter of the tournament will be played between the reigning champions Gujarat Titans and the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

The Indian Premier League fans at one end will see a Hardik Pandya who is full of superstars like Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Rahul Tewatia. Whereas on the other end, there will be MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings consisting of a bunch of experienced players like Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and Deepak Chahar.

Ahead of the CSK vs GT match, Gujarat Titans might have an upper hand going into the match as they have a record they have won both the past matches played against the Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat made its debut in the Indian Premier League in the 2022 season and ended up winning the title in the end. CSK, on the other hand, has been an experienced IPL team for years and has the experience of holding the trophy four times and is also the second most successful team in the history of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the match IPL 2023 match?

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is expected to start at 07:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 on the Star Sports Network. The match is expected to start at 07:30 PM IST.

How to stream the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India can stream Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 on the Jio Cinema app. The match is expected to start at 07:30 PM IST.

How to watch and stream the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 on the DAZN app. The match is expected to begin at 03:00 PM BST.

How to watch and stream the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match in the US?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 on Willow TV. The match is expected to begin at 03:00 PM BST. The match is expected to begin on March 30, 2023 from 10:00 PM EST.