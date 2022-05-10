Ira Khan Questioned For Celebrating B'day In Bikini, Fans Say 'she Doesn't Need Approval'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently took to her social media account and shared glimpses from her 25th birthday, which she celebrated with her friends and family. Her beau Nupur Shikhare and parents Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan were also part of the celebrations. The pictures saw the 25-year-old celebrating her special day in a bikini, which has grabbed the attention of netizens, some of who has questioned her choice of dressing. However, others have backed her up and supported her choice to wear whatever she wishes.

Ira Khan's birthday celebration in bikini

Ira Khan was seen cutting a cake and enjoying her 25th birthday pool party with her friends and family donning a bikini. Several netizens questioned her choice of clothing and wondered how she could wear a bikini in the presence of her father. They also thought it necessary to question her family and their values as the pictures were uploaded online.

However, many netizens also stood up for her and mentioned she is a 'free, thinking, adult woman' who can do as she pleases and others' opinions should not matter. They supported her choices and slammed netizens speaking negatively about her. They hailed her for 'exercising her choices' and mentioned she did not need anyone's approval to wear a bikini. Some netizens also believed that Ira wearing a bikini in the presence of her father says a lot about the comfort she enjoys in his company and says a lot about the bond they share. Several backed Ira as they shut down trolls and mentioned that her clothing choices were up to her to decide and dictate.

All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices.Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India 🛑 ✋ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 9, 2022

Ira Khan wearing bikini in front of her father tells us about their relationship and the comfort she enjoys in his company.

You objecting to her wearing the bikini in presence of her father, tells us about the father you are.

Soch badly, desh badlega. — The Common Man (@FalanaaDimkaana) May 9, 2022

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.

Like hijab and burqa, bikini is also a choice.https://t.co/3lDFwvb9tM — Manikandan (@himanikandan) May 9, 2022

Image: Instagram/@khan.ira