Ira Khan Reveals What She Prefers Over Her Laptop, IPad And Apple Pencil; See Post

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently took to her Instagram account and revealed the things she likes to work with. She shared on social media that even though she has several gadgets that are very user friendly, she does not like to use them. She further revealed the reason and what she likes to use instead.

It seems like Ira Khan is an old school when it comes to working on projects and prefers using stationary over electronic gadgets. She revealed that even though she has a laptop and an iPad she prefers using paper and glitter pens. Ira further added that she has an Apple pencil as well to help her work more conveniently on the iPad, yet she uses her glitter pens and paper “when it comes down to it”.

Read also | Supernovae Explosion May Have Caused Mass Extinction On Earth 359 Million Years Ago

Ira prefers paper & pens over gadgets

Ira shared a series of pictures where she was seen working on a project as she sat on her bed with everything scattered on her bed. She also mentioned how she has various planners and diaries, still, she prefers using loose sheets of paper.

She captioned her picture as, “I have a laptop and an iPad and an apple pencil to make the iPad more convenient!!!

And various planners and diaries. But when it comes down to it, I still go with paper and glitter pens.” Check out her Instagram post below.

Ira Khan's Instagram post

Read also | ISRO Says Chandrayaan-2 Has Enough Fuel To Last For 7 Years Around Moon

Users' comments on Ira's pictures

As soon as the post went up on Ira Khan’s profile, it got flooded with comments from netizens. Several netizens commented that they can totally relate with Ira and they are similar in the sense. Several other users commented that she was looking pretty in the pictures. A user commented asking Ira to show the drawing that she makes. Check out some of the comments by users below.

There were several users who wrote in the comments that maybe she could try her hand at writing scripts for the films. Many people in the comments section showered her with love and heart emoticons. There were several users who even laughed at the relatability of Ira’s post to their lives. Check out some of the comments by users below.

Read also | Eggs Of White Rhinos Harvested By Scientists To Save The Species From Extinction

Read also | Preity Zinta's Bday Post For Saif: "Love You For Always Being 100 Per Cent Original Nut"

Picture credits: Ira Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.