Preity Zinta's Bday Post For Saif: "Love You For Always Being 100 Per Cent Original Nut"

Preity Zinta wished Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with a bunch of pictures and interesting snippets from popular films featuring them. The actor also penned down a heartfelt note for Saif Ali Khan and also spoke about what an amazing person he is. Saif Ali Khan turned 50 on August 16 and thus wishes for the actor came pouring from his fans and other celebrity friends. Preity Zinta and many others shared a number of pictures and wrote several wonderful things about the actor.

Preity Zinta wishes Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with a post

Preity Zinta shared a series of pictures with Saif Ali Khan which were snippets from her films and other casual meetings with him. The actor began her caption by saying that Saif would always be the funniest co-star she ever had. She further went on to mention that the actor was also one of the brightest friends she had.

As the caption continued, Preity Zinta spoke about the humour Saif has and how it helped her too during troubled times. The actor highlighted instances when Saif's 'sense of humour' was a 'bridge over troubled waters' for her in trying times. She sent him her love and thanked him for always being real with her. Preity Zinta then used a few hashtags to wish the actor and then greeted him once again before closing the caption for the post.

Preity Zinta shared a bunch of pictures where in the first one the two stars can be seen watching something onscreen and rejoicing. The two struck an amazing pose with their feet delivering a high five and Saif had his arms in the air. The second picture Preity Zinta shared was a still from one of their films, possibly from Salam Namaste.

As the photo series continued, the actor posted several pictures from the films which were stills of some of their greatest moments on screen. Fans were delighted upon watching the post and wished the actor as well. Fans also mentioned that the pictures shared by Preity Zinta made them feel nostalgic about the movies Saif and Preity Zinta acted together in.

