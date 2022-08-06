Ira Khan Roots For Father Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; 'Let The Count Down Begin'

Aamir Khan is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has been seen taking on some challenging roles and offering films that have a deep message. Keeping up with the trajectory, the actor is all set to impress his fans with his craft in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to make its way to the theatres on 11 August 2022. With just a few days left for the grand release of the Aamir Khan starrer film, it seems that his daughter Ira Khan can't keep calm. Ira is all excited to see her father on-screen as she recently gave a big shoutout to Aamir's upcoming release.

Ira Khan cheers for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Ira Khan is the biggest cheerleader of her father and her latest social media post is proof of that. On Saturday, Ira took to her Instagram stories and rooted for his father's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. She shared a photo of a big banner that featured Laal Singh Chaddha's poster. While sharing the picture, Ira added a sticker to the story that read 'excited'. Along with adding the sticker she wrote, "Let the countdown begin".

Here, take a look at Ira's story:

More about Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

The film which is the official remake has managed to create a significant buzz ever since it was announced. It marks Aamir Khan's return to the big screens after a long hiatus of 4 years. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles along with Mona Singh, Manav Vij and Chaitanya Akkineni, among others in pivotal roles.

It is helmed by renowned director Advait Chandan and comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name and starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Laal Singh Chaddha will have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's multi-starrer film, Raksha Bandhan.

Image: Instagram@kareenakapoorkhan/@khan.ira