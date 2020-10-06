Ira Khan Says, 'Think I Have An Alternate Career' As She Makes Her First Tattoo

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share pictures of her 'first tattoo'. No, she didn't get one herself but she made one on her trainer Nupur Shikhare's arm.

Ira expressed her happiness and shared some pictures of the final tattoo on Shikhare's arm. She wrote, "Bucket list item #5: Done. I just did my first tattoo! Me. Thanks Nupur Shikhare for trusting me and Iron Buzz Tattoos for making it possible." She further added, "Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career." [sic]

Hours before, Ira Khan shared a picture of her as she showed off her new skill. She was candidly captured while she was busy making a tattoo. Ira Khan was seen indulged in inking her hand with a tattoo machine. She was spotted taking all precautions amid the pandemic as she wore gloves and a mask in the picture. Ira Khan was seen keeping it casual with her outfit with a green dye print t-shirt.

