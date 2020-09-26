Ira Khan Recalls Pre-COVID Days When Her Kitchen Visits Were An Occasional Affair; See

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has garnered quite the attention on social media and enjoys a massive fan-following. She often shares posts on social media about herself and her life, friends and family. Recently Ira shared a post where she fondly remembered the pre-COVID days.

Ira Khan's pre-COVID cake bake session

On Ira Khan's Instagram, the celeb posted a couple of pictures of herself baking a cake. The first picture shows Ira smiling at the camera while holding a big whisking bowl full of what seems to be a coffee cake batter. In the next picture, she is intently pouring out the mixture onto a baking tray. Adding a caption, she wrote, "Back when the only time I entered the kitchen was to bake the occasional coffee cake...". Check it out:

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife, Reena Dutta. She also has a younger brother named Junaid Khan. Ira is known for having directed the theatrical production of Euripedes' Medea which starred Hazel Keech in the titular role. The play was first staged at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre.

Ira Khan is also known for her strong social media presence. The celeb frequently posts snippets of her daily life on Instagram. Her latest post on Instagram is about mastering a handstand. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "I can hold it for long enough for @nupur_shikhare to leave the frame while someone clicks the picture. That's about it. But baby steps, right?". Check it out:

Prior to that Ira Khan shared a picture of herself cuddling her cat and another where she philosophised on clothes and her favourite black leather jacket. The caption to the latter read, "Clothes have such a strange effect on us. Its unbelievable how great my leather jacket makes me feel. How... ready to deal with life it makes me feel. Even if the rest of what I'm wearing is delicate. What's your armor?". Check out the posts here:

Earlier today on her Instagram story, Ira posted a video of having a banana shake. She revealed how she had made use of the overripe banana and commented the shake tasted better than she expected. Check out the post here:

