Ira Khan Shares Candid Picture Of Her Enjoying Sunset, Fans Say 'beautiful View'

Ira Khan is quite active on social media and often shares delightful posts for her fans. On Oct 5, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid pic of her enjoying a lovely sunset. Ira Khan shared a silhouette image. She can be seen sitting next to a window with the view of a sunset over the ocean. Ira Khan simply sat there sipping her beverage and enjoying the aesthetic view. Sharing the Instagram post, Ira Khan wrote, 'Happy Sunset'. Take a look at Ira Khan's Instagram post.

Ira Khan's 'Happy Sunset' post

Fans say 'beautiful view'

Fans were quick to share their responses and comments. One of Ira Khan's fans wrote, 'Beautiful view ðŸ‘Œ every day is like a Story to tell at the end of the day â¤ï¸ðŸŒ¹', while another added, 'Best picture of this week'. One Instagram user commented, 'Gives me a inspiration #workhard ðŸ¤ŸðŸ™ƒ'. Netizens also complimented the sunset's view. A fan's comment read as 'this is the life everybody dream ofðŸ˜'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Ira Khan Instagram Comment Section

On the social media front, the actor has 300k followers on Instagram. Recently, she shared a post wherein she was all praises for working in a quiet place with a peaceful vibe. Ira Khan also posted pictures of herself working in a serene and peaceful location. She explained the need for ‘giving yourself time’ in her post.

Ira Khan can be seen sitting on a sofa, donning a white full-sleeved top which she paired up with red pants. She seems busy writing something. One can see her tea or coffee cup too by her side, kept on a wooden chair. Ira Khan also mentioned the location as Panchgani. She penned a lengthy caption. Ira Khan's Instagram caption simply read as,

There's something amazing about working in the peace and quite of places even slightly away from civilization. Time slows, your anxiety clear and you can finally breathe. And think.

Whether you're planning your day or trying to solve world hunger. Give yourself some time.

#happyplace #breathe #think #write #calm #slowdown #takeyourtime

