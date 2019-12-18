Ira Khan Shoots On A Treehouse, Fans Say, 'Be Careful, Don't Fall'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's latest photoshoot is on a treehouse, her childhood dream. The debut director looks beautiful in a red gown. While some called her 'Khiladi' for attempting to shoot standing on a tree, others were concerned, saying, "Be carefull, don't fall." Ira though as a clarification did use the hashtag 'IDidntFall' in her caption.

Ira Khan has been quite active on Instagram and has been sharing pictures from her photoshoot.

Ira's play — Euripides' Medea

Ira said that there was no particular reason for her to chose the medium of theatre for her debut. She called theatre magical, all-consuming and went on to call it real as well as physical in the world of technology. Ira further added that she loves the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for because there is so much that you can express.

Ira had recently revealed about her much-awaited debut on her social media handle and had expressed her excitement regarding the project. She had also shared a BTS picture of herself preparing for the play. She had revealed in the caption that sometimes she forgets to find time to sit down and do her own homework amidst such a huge team and so many people to coordinate with. The play also stars Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech.

