Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Flaunts Her New Tattoo; See Picture

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, who is enjoying the success of her directorial debut play 'Medea' completing 8 shows in Mumbai, got herself a tattoo on Monday. Ira took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of her tattoo — three different kinds of snowflakes. Ira was accompanied by her friends when she got her second tattoo done. For those unaware, a snowflake tattoo can be a symbol of rebirth. It could also mean the fleeting nature of life — delicate and short-lived, and can, therefore, represent fragility.

Ira earlier this year, also shared the picture of her first tattoo. While the second tattoo is on her ankle, her arm tattoo reads, "If we won't who will?" She captioned the picture as, "If we won't, who will #tattoo #firsttattoo #maketheworldabetterplace #keeptrying".

Ira's play — Euripides' Medea

Ira said that there was no particular reason for her to chose the medium of theatre for her debut. She called theatre magical, all-consuming and went on to call it real as well as physical in the world of technology. Ira further added that she loves the suspension of disbelief that the audience allows for because there is so much that you can express.

Ira had recently revealed about her much-awaited debut on her social media handle and had expressed her excitement regarding the project. She had also shared a BTS picture of herself preparing for the play. She had revealed in the caption that sometimes she forgets to find time to sit down and do her own homework amidst such a huge team and so many people to coordinate with. The play also stars Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech.

