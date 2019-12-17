Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Is Giving Her Followers Major Fashion Goals

Ira Khan is the daughter of popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Fans all across the nation are hoping to see the Bollywood entry of another star kid. Ira Khan reportedly went off the beaten path and revealed to a news daily that she will make her directorial debut with a play. Ira is seen making headlines for her outfits and her photoshoots. The Dangal actor's daughter is seen giving major fashion goals to her followers on Instagram. She is very popular on Instagram with about 196k followers.

Here are some of Ira Khan's coolest outfits to take fashion inspiration from

Euripides' Medea is Ira's first professional directorial venture. It premiered in Mumbai earlier this month and got an overwhelming response. Ira Khan announced her play in a video on Instagram she spoke about the play and mentioned that she is super excited and she has been working on the play for months but was not able to tell anyone about it. On the completion of the project, she was very happy and she said that she could finally scream about it to everybody. The play is produced by veteran actor Sarika under her banner NautankiSa Productions. Hazel Keech is also playing a role in the play while Junaid Khan, Ira's brother also has a pivotal role in it.

