Ira Khan Talks About Her 'privilege', Shares 10-minute Video

On World Mental Health Day, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, revealed that she has clinical depression. On Sunday, Ira took to her Instagram handle and shared a 10-minute video talking about 'privilege'.



The theatre director said that it's time to "start a conversation" around mental well being. "My privilege. I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than 'I don’t know'. It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about," Ira wrote on November 1.

"What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all. I still think there’s a small part of me that thinks I’m making all this up, that I have nothing to feel bad about, that I’m not trying hard enough, that maybe I’m over reacting. Old habits die hard. It takes me feeling my worst to make myself believe that it’s bad enough to take seriously. And no matter how many things I have, how nice to me people are because of my dad, how nice to me people are because they love and care about me... if I feel a certain way, a certain not nice way, then how much can rationally trying to explain these things to myself do? Shouldn’t I instead get up and try and fix things? And if I can’t do that for myself? Shouldn’t I ask for help?," Ira captioned her 'privilege' video.

Ira Khan, who made her directorial debut with a play last year, said she has decided to chronicle her journey with the hope that it will help people in knowing themselves "slightly better" and "understand mental illness better".

