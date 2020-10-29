Ira Khan Shares A Workout Selfie; Promises New Video Before Sunday

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently took to social media to share a selfie of herself from the gym. In the photograph, she is seen in a tired state as she has just taken a break from her intense workout session. Through the caption, she has also reassured fans that she will be posting a video on her feed soon. In the comments section, her fans have complimented her natural look while also speaking highly of her dedication and hard-working nature.

Ira Khan’s workout photos

Ira Khan recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She posted a picture amidst her workout session, explaining her tired and worn-out condition. In the selfie posted, Ira Khan is seen wearing a simple black workout top with a pair of black and white bottoms. The tank top is made of stretchy material, allowing maximum flexibility for an intense workout routine.

Ira Khan has tied her hair up in a messy ponytail while a few strands have been left loose, covered in sweat. In the picture, she is seen giving a tired half-smile to her followers while clicking the picture from a lower angle. Her dimple pops out in the picture, adding beauty and grace to her look.

In the caption for the post, Ira Khan has spoken about her next video and when people can expect it. She has given followers her word that she will be releasing it before the upcoming Sunday as she owes her fans a video. She has also acknowledged in the hashtags that she is late but it is better to be late than to never do it. Ira Khan has further added that she will be at the gym until the video comes out. Have a look at the post on Ira Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Ira Khan has received compliments for her natural look. A few people have mentioned that they are eagerly waiting for the video while a few others are busy complimenting her dimple. Have a look at a bunch of comments on Ira Khan's workout photos here.

