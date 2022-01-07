'Irrfan: Dialogues With The Wind': Anup Singh Announces Book On Late Actor's Birthday

As 7 January marks the birth anniversary of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, many Bollywood celebrities paid their tributes to the late actor. Through his acting career, Irrfan Khan won several hearts across the globe with his ace acting skills.

The Piku actor passed away on 29 April 2020 after battling cancer. As a special gift, Qissa director Anup Singh has announced a book on the late actor. Irrfan Khan.

'Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind': Anup Singh announces book

On the actor's 54th birth anniversary, Anup Singh, who had cast Irrfan in Qissa, has announced a special book, titled 'Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind'. According to a report by PTI, Anup said that the book is ultimately a celebration of the life and art of Irrfan.

Reacting to it, the late actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar noted that the book was the best birthday gift for Irrfan that she could dream of. The book has a foreword by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, which reads, "Irrfan Khan. The intensity. The responsibility of the intensity. The silent righteousness of the responsibility. The eloquent eyes of his silent righteousness. If I were to present an actor whose mere appearance could speak its mind with sophisticated elegance, I’d instantly point to Irrfan Khan."

According to the PTI report, the director, remembering his friend, said, “This book emerged from tremendous grief. But in the remembering and in the writing what ultimately affirmed itself are the joy of having known and worked with such a singular man and actor. The book is a celebration of this amazing man, a devoted friend, and an artist who took us into the soul of what it means to be a human being in our world today."

Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor remember Irrfan Khan

Sultan actor Anushka Sharma also remembered Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo of the Qarib Qarib Singlle actor, captioning it, "Think of you and your brilliance so very often. You will always be remembered."

Anil Kapoor shared some throwback pictures with the late legendary star. In the first one, Irrfan and Anil Kapoor could be seen donning suits while they smiled at the camera. Sharing the unseen gems, Anil Kapoor penned, "Never Forgotten" as he paid his tributes.

(Image: @AnupSyng/@Irrfan/Instagram)