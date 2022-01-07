Anushka Sharma Pens Heartfelt Note On Irrfan Khan’s Birthday; 'I Often Think Of You'

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan, who not only made fans with his ace acting skill in India but across the world, passed away on April 29, 2020, after battling cancer. The actor is still remembered for his brilliant talent and generosity with which he won millions of hearts. As January 7, 2022, marks Irrfan Khan's 55th birth anniversary, Bollywood stars, including Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, paid their heartfelt tribute to the actor via Instagram.

Anushka Sharma never forgets to send love to her film industry friends and she always showers her colleagues with best wishes. On Irrfan Khan's 55 birth anniversary, Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for him. Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Irrfan Khan and mentioned how she often remembers him. She wrote, "Think of you and your brilliance so very often. You will always be remembered."

Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao remember Irrfan Khan

Anil Kapoor shared some throwback pictures with the late legendary star Irrfan Khan. In the first one, Irrfan Khan and Anil Kapoor could be seen donning suits while they smiled at the camera. Sharing the unseen gems, Anil Kapoor penned, "Never Forgotten" as he paid his tributes.

Rajkummar Rao also shared a post about Irrfan Khan and remembered him on his birthday. The actor addressed Irrfan as a legend of Indian cinema. Rajkummar Rao and Irrfan Khan have worked together in the 2013 film D-Day. While Irrfan was one of the leads in the movie, Rajkummar Rao played a very small role. Rajkummar Rao has also often said that Irrfan Khan is his inspiration.

Irrfan Khan was a legend of Indian cinema. The actor, who rose from the ground with his sheer dedication, not only made his name in Bollywood but also gained recognition in Hollywood. He has worked in various international movies, including The Warrior, Namesake, The Darjeeling Limited, Slumdog Millionaire, New York, I Love You, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life Of Pie, Inferno, Jurassic World and Puzzle. The actor breathed his last on April 29, 2020, at Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar and two sons.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma/PTI