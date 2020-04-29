Irrfan Khan's Demise: 'Angrezi Medium' Co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan Mourns The Loss

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Angrezi Medium, passed away on April 29 due to a colon infection. The actor had been unwell for quite some time and also skipped the Angrezi Medium promotions due to health issues. On Tuesday, Khan was hospitalised after he was diagnosed with a colon infection.

Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns the loss of co-star Irrfan Khan

As the news of the actor passing away hit the news, tributes started pouring in from fans, friends, and celebrities. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared the screen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, also took to his social media to express her grief over Irrfan's passing. She shared a BTS picture where Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, and Irrfan Khan are all happily smiling as they posed for the camera.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the post, "It was an absolute honour sir 🙏🏻 Rest in peace ❤️." [sic]. Many other celebrities like Manisha Koirala, Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and more took to their social media to pay tribute to the actor. Homi Adajania, who directed Irrfan Khan for his last film Angrezi Medium, also penned down a heartfelt note for the actor.

An official statement released regarding Irrfan Khan's death stated, " “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

