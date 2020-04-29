'You Have Gone Too Soon': Bhushan Kumar Mourns Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise

The managing director and chairman of T-series, Bhushan Kumar condoled actor Irrfan Khan’s death on April 29 and said, “you have gone too soon”. After a long battle with cancer, Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Khan did blockbuster movies under the T-series production including Hindi Medium and Blackmail and Kumar expressed how he is “deeply saddened” by the news of Khan’s demise. Wishing his prayers for Khan’s family and millions who are currently grieving the loss of “Bollywood gem”, Kumar said, “you will be missed, Irrfan”.

Deeply saddened. You have gone too soon. You will be missed, Irrfan. My thoughts and prayers with the family and everyone grieving. RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) April 29, 2020

Read - Anupam Kher Shattered At Irrfan Khan's Demise; 'frightened To Talk Of Him In Past Tense'

Read - Indian Cinema's Light In The West: Irrfan Khan's Journey To Hollywood Will Inspire You

‘I trust, I have surrendered’

Irrfan Khan’s team shared a heartfelt message for the actor starting with the words he used to express his fight with rare cancer back in 2018, ‘I trust, I have surrendered’. From remembering his work on screen that moved millions, in the statement, Khan is remembered as “strong soul” who took several battles in his life. Surrounded by his family and friends, Khan died leaving behind his legacy. On the day of mourning, Bollywood actors to politicians, everyone is pouring tributes for the “magical actor”.

The statement by his team read, “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”

“After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”, it added.

Read - Kamal Haasan Condoles Irrfan Khan's Tragic Demise; Says 'your Work Left Me In Awe'

Read - Irrfan Khan's Demise: ‘Gone Too Soon,’ Say Fans In Heartfelt Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.