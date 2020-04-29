Irrfan Khan Death: Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Terrific Actor In Emotional Tribute

Batting Maestro Sachin Tendulkar has paid an emotional tribute to 'terrific' actor Irrfan Khan on Twitter who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 54.

Irrfan Khan death

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday after his long battle from cancer. Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 54 after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Angrezi Medium star was under observation for colon infection and was considered as the Irrfan Khan cause of death. Social media was filled with tributes for the late actor and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his grief on hearing the Irrfan Khan death news.

Irrfan Khan death: Sachin Tendulkar expresses Grief after the actor's death on Wednesday

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Wednesday to pay his condolences after hearing the Irrfan Khan death news. The 2011 World Cup winner praised the actor's work and called him as one of his favourites. Sachin Tendulkar added that he was a fan of Irrfan Khan movies and had watched Angrezi Medium, which released months before his death. Tendulkar added that acting came effortlessly to the Paan Singh Tomar star and wished that his soul rests in peace. 

Irrfan Khan death: Fans pay tribute to late actor

Irrfan Khan death: Irrfan Khan movies that won the hearts of the audience

Irrfan Khan has been part of Bollywood and Hollywood projects but there are a couple of Irrfan Khan movies which showed how brilliant the actor was. Some his best work includes the Academy Award-nominated and his debut film Salaam Bombay, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015), Hindi Medium (2017) and his final movie Angrezi Medium (2020). 

