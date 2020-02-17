Father's Day Comes Early For Irrfan Khan's Starrer 'Angrezi Medium'

After Irrfan Khan's recent emotional message for his fans, the makers of Angrezi Medium have now delivered good news for their fans. The makers recently announced that they have advanced the release date for their film. Instead of March 20, the film will now hit the silver screens on March 13, 2020.

The makers recently released the video announcing the film's early release. Father's Day is observed on June 21 every year and is a celebration of the special bond that kids share with their fathers. Since Angrezi Medium also highlights the personal struggle of a father in order to educate his daughter, the fans consider it to be a tribute to fathers around the globe.

Taking this into consideration, the makers announced that Father's Day is arriving early this year as the film had set its release early to March 13, 2020.

Just ahead of the film's trailer launch, the makers released an emotional video of Irrfan Khan addressing his fans. He informed the fans that he will not be able to join the film's promotions due to his health issues. He also said that though he was looking forward to promoting the film, he hopes that the audiences enjoy it and wait for his return. Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and went abroad for the treatment.

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film revolves around Irrfan Khan and his daughter who wishes to go abroad to pursue her higher studies. Angrezi Medium is a spiritual sequel to the 2017 film, Hindi Medium. Hindi Medium starred Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Dishita Sehgal.

