Irrfan Khan To Skip 'Angrezi Medium' Promotions Due To Health Issues

Hindi Medium actor Irrfan Khanis undergoing treatment abroad after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. The actor's upcoming film titled Angrezi Medium's trailer dropped recently and was soon trending on YouTube. The film is a sequel 2017's Hindi Medium, which did exceedingly well at the box office. Irrfan plays the lead role in its sequel too, but cannot make it to the promotional events of the movie due to his health issues.

The actor posted an emotional message on social media regarding his absence in the forthcoming promotional events of Angrezi Medium.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's 'mein Chakna Leke Aata Hu' Line In 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Sparks Off Memes

Also Read | Vidya Balan Cannot Wait For Irrfan Khan To Make A Comeback With 'Angrezi Medium'

Irrfan Khan will not make it to promotions of Angrezi Medium

The trailer of Angrezi Medium is already getting a lot of appreciation from the audience and has a lot of buzz surrounding it. The makers along with the cast of the film have already started promoting the film across the country and the main lead of the film will not be able to make it to any of the promotional events. Maddock films and Irrfan Khan took to social media to break the news via a video message.

In the video message, Irrfan Khan stated that his film Angrezi Medium is extremely special to him and he genuinely wanted to promote the film. However, there are unwanted guests sitting inside his body and he is having a conversation with them. He added that he will keep everyone updated with their status. Check out the entire video below:

Also Read | 'Irrfan Khan Is Back And How!' Say Excited Fans After 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Drops

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Stunning NET WORTH just Goes To Show How Well Talent Is Paid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.