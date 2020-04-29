Irrfan Khan's Demise: Babul Supriyo Expresses Condolences; Laments Life's Unpredictability

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of actor Irrfan Khan who passed away at the age of 53. Taking to Twitter, he stated that Irrfan Khan's demise is an "inexplicable devastating loss" to the artistic world and an "irreparable loss" to the film fraternity. The Minister also posted a picture of the actor and said that he will always be remembered.

An inexplicable devastating loss to the ‘Artistic World’ #IrrfanKhan losing the battle of life is an irreparable loss to the Film Fraternity..

How unpredictable is life !!

Rest In Peace Man.

You shall always be remembered & HOW.... pic.twitter.com/wd3KZCMIks — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 29, 2020

Read: On Irrfan Khan's demise, 'India lost a super talented actor,' condoles Manjinder Sirsa

Irrfan Khan passes away

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday.

The Actor's team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Read: Actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai hospital; team releases statement

The actor had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. He was also notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles like in Slumdog Millionaire and more films. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

Read: 'May his work always be remembered': Delhi CM Kejriwal shocked at Irrfan Khan's demise

Read: Irrfan Khan's 'Piku' co-star Amitabh Bachchan mourns his loss with heartwarming tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.