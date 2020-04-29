'Dearly Touched Everyone's Heart With Versatility': Virat Kohli On Irrfan Khan's Demise

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday condoling the untimely demise of Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan said, "May God give peace to his soul." Praising the actor, Kohli said what a "phenomenal talent" and "dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility."

Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated for a colon infection. The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Anupam Kher shares an emotional tribute to Irrfan Khan

In the video, a teary-eyed Anupam can be seen talking about his journey with Irrfan and the years that the two have spent together. Kher who struggled to control his emotions in the video, said, “It's completely shattering and heartbreaking to know about the passing away of a very dear friend and colleague in drama school, Irrfan Khan. It's not only the loss of the Hindi film industry but, a loss of the country and the International entertainment industry.”

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released a little over a week before the lockdown was imposed in India. In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).

Irrfan was also globally recognised for his performance in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Inferno' and 'Life of Pi'. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

