Irrfan Khan's Demise: Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan Mourns 'legendary And Exceptional' Actor

Actor-Politician Nusrat Jahan reacting to the demise of Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan said that she is "shocked" to hear the news. Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool MP wrote, "Life is so unpredictable at times. My deepest condolences to the family & fans. #IrrfanKhan #PrayersAndDuas"

Shocked to hear the demise of Legendary & exceptional Actor Irrfan Khan. Life is so unpredictable at times. My deepest condolences to the family & fans. #IrrfanKhan #PrayersAndDuas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tnbmKOaGTl — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated for a colon infection. The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Taking to Twitter, Akali Dal leader Manjinder S Sirsa condoling his death wrote, "India lost a super talented actor and a wonderful human being. May Waheguru bless his soul!"

India lost a super talented actor and a wonderful human being 🙏🏻



May Waheguru bless his soul!#IrfanKhan — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan's team announces actor's demise:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released a little over a week before the lockdown was imposed in India. In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017).

Irrfan was also globally recognised for his performance in films like 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Inferno' and 'Life of Pi'. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

