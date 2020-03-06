Irrfan Khan Reveals How His Illness Changed His Perspective Towards Life; Read Here

Since his debut film, Irrfan Khan has come a long way in his career and has time and again redefined norms and has changed the image of a 'quintessential Bollywood hero' with his performance. Early in 2018, Irrfan Khan was detected with neuroendocrine tumour and had to undergo heavy treatment for the same, which sent shockwaves among fans and industry colleagues. Recently, the actor, who is gearing up for his next, Angrezi Medium, spoke about his perspective of life post the surgery.

Irrfan Khan speaks about life

In an interview with a leading daily, Irrfan Khan spoke about his treatment and his upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. Talking about his sensitive health, the actor shared that some days are good and some are bad. On being asked if there was a change in his perspective about life post the sudden diagnosis, Irrfan revealed that he missed out on spending time with his kids and felt like he is running out of time. Adding to the same, the actor said that now he understands what running out of time truly means. Furthermore, Irrfan remarked that he is just busy counting his blessings and thanking everyone who prayed for him.

This comes after Irrfan Khan shared a heartfelt message with the trailer of Angrezi Medium. In the video shared, Irrfan revealed that he won’t be able to promote the film, which holds a very special place in his heart. The actor also urged the audience to watch the film and wait for him to return onscreen. Take a look:

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

All about Angrezi Medium

Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

