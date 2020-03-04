Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Irrfan Khan 'one Of The Finest Performers', Hails His Energy

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced Bollywood, Irrfan Khan has made a name for himself in the Indian film industry for his unconventional choice of movies and unparalleled talent. Since his debut film, the actor has come a long way in his career and has time and again redefined norms and has changed the image of a 'quintessential Bollywood hero' with his performances.

Famous for his work in films like Hindi Medium, Maqbool and Piku, the actor has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses and has gathered a loyal fan-following down the years. It seems like Irrfan Khan has now found a new fan in actor and colleague Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, Kareena Kapoor spoke about Irrfan Khan, who seemed pretty impressed with his work. Here are the details.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Irrfan Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be next seen on the big screen with Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, recently spoke about the actor and his contribution to cinema. Kareena Kapoor revealed that Angrezi Medium is extra special because she had worked with all the Khans except Irrfan. Adding to the same, Kareena remarked that she immediately accepted the offer, as she was not sure of getting another chance to work with Irrfan Khan.

Moreover, Kareena revealed that the amount of energy Irrfan adds to a shot is unconventional and also revealed that the actor also adds weightage to her character in the film. Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor quoted Irrfan Khan as ‘fantastic’ and added that he is one of the finest performers. Wrapping up her statement, she said that she is proud to be a part of his team.

All about Angrezi medium

Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is the spin-off to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

