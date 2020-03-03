Irrfan Khan Opens Up About His Cancer Battle, Dishes Praise On Wife Sutapa

Irrfan Khan who will next be seen alongside Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium has been away from the city due to his treatment back in the U.S. The veteran actor was diagnosed with cancer and has been away from the public eye for nearly two years.

Irrfan Khan on his battle with cancer

Opening up on how he battled with the illness, the actor informed that although it has been a 'roller coaster' ride, it has been a memorable one. Speaking about how his wife Sutapa was a rock, he said, "We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body. You screen out noises". He further added that although he has gone through tremendous anxiety, he has somehow managed to control it.

The actor has still to completely recover from the disease. In a message ahead of Angreazi Medium’s trailer release, Irrfan had said in a video message that while he wanted to promote the film with the 'same love' he has made, there are 'some unwanted guests in his body'."I hope it will give you something and make you laugh, cry and probably laugh again. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me.”, he wrote. Watch below-

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

Director Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium is a sequel to 2017’s sleeper hit Hindi Medium. The upcoming film revolves around the parent’s relationship with their children. Irrfan Khan plays the father of a girl (Radhika Madan), who desires to study abroad. Angrezi Medium also stars Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Zakir Hussain, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles. This drama film is scheduled to theatrically release on March 13, 2020.

