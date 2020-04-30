'Arrangements Being Made, Show Some Patience': G Kishan Reddy Appeals To Stranded People

The Central government on Wednesday allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded in different parts of the country due to the ongoing lockdown to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions, giving a big relief to the distressed people. Soon after the guidelines were issued to the states, Union Minister for State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday urged the stranded students and migrant workers to have some patience and not to rush to the streets while the Centre is working to send them back to their homes.

'Please cooperate with the State governments'

"The State governments where migrants are stranded and their home state governments should hold a discussion before sending them back and arrangements should also be made for the buses," said Reddy.

"I request all the students and migrant labourers to remain wherever they are. Do not rush to the streets, the Centre is already working to bring them back. Have some patience, the process will take some time. You have been waiting for so long, so have the patience for a few more days. Please cooperate with the State governments," he added.

Here’s my message pursuant to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs with regard to the ‘Movement of Persons’. pic.twitter.com/xRiNqtXe4a — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 29, 2020

He further urged the students and migrants to follow the instructions of the State Government, police and district authorities.

Govt allows movement of stranded people

The Union Home Ministry also said it has reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and found that tremendous gains were achieved during the lockdown and new guidelines will be issued soon, giving considerable relaxations to many districts from May 4.

In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said on Wednesday that buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating. The order, however, did not specify whether a person or a family can travel in a private vehicle, and if allowed, under what conditions.

"Due to lockdown, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places. They would be allowed to move," he said in an order issued to all states and union territories. The order comes into immediate effect.

(With agency inputs)