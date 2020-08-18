Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Pens Heart-wrenching Tribute For Director Nishikant Kamat

Indian film director Nishikant Kamat breathed his last on August 17 and Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, took to her Facebook handle to pen a heart-wrenching tribute for 'Madaari' director. Nishikant directed 'Madaari' featuring Irrfan Khan in 2016.

'Dear Nishi, if you bump into Irrfan, let him know we miss him,' Sutapa began her message. She further slammed the reports that addressed Nishikant Kamat as a 'Bollywood director' and highlighted his contribution to Marathi cinema.

"I do feel hurt when they call you Bollywood director nishi.. Everything in India becomes more important as a news only if it's Bollywood. We mourn death of an actor in frenzy in national level if only the actor is "Bollywood" ...so I apologize because you were as brilliant in Marathi cinema as in Hindi so no you are not a Bollywood director. You are an Indian film director. Right now while you have a clear POV of the world below perhaps now you have that irresistible smile on your face looking at all the fuss below in the place we call earth. I am sure you could see now even more clearly the futility of everything here which is majorly fake and social media oriented. So friend you are not missing much it's our loss. We miss you. Carry on. I am sure you are in a happier space now.. With no physical and mental pain. Thats what the ultimate "Madaari" decided for you.

Yours truly

PS : having said that what the hell!! why should we be alone here.i will not raise a drink and say cheers to you.," Sutapa wrote on Facebook.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, this year.

Nishikant Kamble passed away on Monday in Hyderabad. He was battling liver Cirrhosis. Nishikant was rushed to the hospital on July 31 after he complained of fever and excessive fatigue. Kamat was only 50-years old when he died.

The statement which was issued by the hospital said that initially, the director was given antibiotics along with supportive medicines after which Kamat showed signs of improvements. But, soon his health started to deteriorate followed by progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness, after which he was admitted to ICU where his condition didn't improve.

The director was best known for the thriller drama, Drishyam. Ajay Devgan. John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon were some among many actors who paid tribute to Nishikant Kamat.

