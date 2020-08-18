Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To Nishikant Kamat On Director's Death

Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Ali Khan, recalled his memories with Nishikant Kamat who passed away on Monday. Babil took to his Instagram account to draft a heartfelt note for the director.

Nishikant Kamat was one of the most loved and celebrated directors of the Bollywood industry. The news of his sudden death has taken the Bollywood industry by complete shock. The Dhrishyam director was paid tribute by Irrfan's wife Sutapa and son Babil.

Babil recalls late Nishikant Kamat

After the demise of 'Force' director Nishikant Kamat in Hyderabad on Monday, Irrfan Khan's son recalled his association with him. Irrfan Khan and Nishikant had collaborated to work for 'Madaari' and 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'.

He writes, "...then there were those that chose to speak of change through cinema rather than words. I didn't want to believe it. Bindas bhai Nishi sir, thank you. I don't know how to articulate anymore. I'm sorry. Here's to you"

Actors and producers who had worked with Nishikant Kamat say that he was a very talented person who was best known for his straight-forwardness and dedication to work hard. Nishikant was known to be a man with rooted simplicity and because of his movies and his personality people will always remember him.

READ | Irrfan Khan's Son Shares Photo With His Friend, Says 'you Made Sure My Back Was Safe'

READ | Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Gives A Sneak Peek Into His 'simpler Times' With Monochrome Pic

Babil's post about Nishikant Kamat on Instagram is as follows:

Madaari director Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50

Nishikant Kamble passed away on Monday in Hyderabad. He was battling liver Cirrhosis. Nishikant was rushed to the hospital on July 31 after he complained of fever and excessive fatigue. Was only 50-years old when he died.

The statement which was issued by the hospital said that initially the director was given antibiotics along with supportive medicines after which Kamat showed signs of improvements. But, soon his health started to deteriorate followed by progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness, after which he was admitted to ICU where his condition didn't improve.

The director was best known for the thriller drama, Drishyam. Ajay Devgan. John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon were some among many actors who paid tribute to Nishikant Kamat.

READ | Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, And Others Mourn The Death

READ | Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Offer Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.