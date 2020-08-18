Nishikant Kamat's Death: Riteish Dehsmukh Pens Heartfelt Note For His Lai Bhaari Director

Actor-Director Nishikant Kamat passed away at the age of 50 on August 17, 2020. Along with many celebrities from Bollywood, actor Riteish Deshmukh also shared a heartfelt note for the late director. Riteish also shared a few candid pictures with Nishikant Kamat and wrote how much he will be missed. Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s tweet below:

Riteish Deshmukh misses Nishikant Kamat

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of him hugging Nishikant Kamat which was taken during an event. Along with the picture, Riteish Deshmukh wrote that he will miss his dear friend. A few hours later, Riteish Deshmukh shared another bunch of pictures with the late filmmaker. In the first candid picture, Riteish Deshmukh was seen kissing Nishikant Kamat and in the second one, he was seen giving the latter a tight hug. With the picture, Riteish Deshmukh wrote that his friend's sad demise had broken his heart.

Nishikant Kamat's death

Nishikant Kamat passed away on August 17, Monday. Many fans had started tweeting earlier that Nishikant Kamat had passed away, but Riteish Deshmukh cleared the air and tweeted that the director was alive and breathing. A few hours later, Riteish Deshmukh shared the news of Nishikant Kamat's demise on Twitter.

Nishikant Kamat was an actor and a filmmaker. He rose to fame after making a directorial debut with a Marathi movie Dombivli Fast. The director also worked on some Bollywood movies like Force, Rocky Handsome, and Madaari. Nishikant Kamat directed a Marathi movie Lai Bhaari which was Riteish Deshmukh’s debut in Marathi movies. Lai Bhaari also starred Radhika Apte, Sharad Kelkar, and Tanvi Azmi along with Riteish Deshmukh.

The film was highly acclaimed in Maharashtra and ran for more than 100 days in theatres. It also became the highest-grossing films of that time upon its release. When the film was premoered on television, it broke all records of viewership.

