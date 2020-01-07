On Irrfan Khan's Birthday, Check Out His Best Television Roles

Irrfan Khan, born on January 07, 1967, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Having given great blockbusters, Irrfan has created his own special and unique place in the industry. The actor is currently in the best phase of his career, enjoying the success of each movie he is featuring in, both in Hollywood and Bollywood.

But, Irrfan’s career graph did not take off overnight, as the actor witnessed extreme struggle during the initial years of his struggle. Little do his fans know that this successful actor, who has worked with superstars likes Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, started his career with television.

On his birthday today, here are the television shows he has featured in:

Also Read | Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pic Create Ripples On The Internet

Irrfan Khan started his career with television

Chanakya

Chanakya was a 47-part epic Indian television historical drama, that was written and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Produced by Prakash Dwivedi, the series was an account of the life and times of 4th century BCE Indian economist, strategist and political theorist Chanakya (also known as Vishnugupta) and is based on events occurring between 340 BCE and 321/20 BCE, starting with Chanakya's boyhood and culminating in the coronation of Chandragupta Maurya.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi played the title role of Chanakya. Irrfan Khan played a small and supporting role of the Senapati, as it was the very start of his career.

Also Read | 'Angrezi Medium' Wrap-up: As The Shooting For Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor Starrer Concludes, Director Homi Adajania Pens An Emotional Note Thanking The Team

Chandrakanta

Chandrakanta is an Indian fantasy television series partly based on Devaki Nandan Khatri’s novel of the same name. It was originally telecasted on DD National between 1994 and 1996 and was written, produced, and directed by Nirja Guleri.

The daily soap was a huge success. Irrfan Khan played the role of the twin brothers, Badrinath and Somnath in the show. The serial was pulled off air by Doordarshan in 1996 and the producers had to file a suit in court for reinstatement. Reruns of the show were aired on Star Plus and Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read | SEE PICTURE: Katrina Kaif Sets Temperatures Soaring From Her Beach Vacay, Arjun Kapoor's Comment On Her Unmissable Avatar Is Breaking The Internet!

This show played a huge role in the success of Irrfan Khan, as he started getting recognised after this show. Later, the actor joined the Bollywood film industry and is today a great Bollywood and Hollywood actor. He is loved by millions.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, And Other Bollywood Actors Who Made It Big In Hollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.