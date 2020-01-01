Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, And Other Bollywood Actors Who Made It Big In Hollywood

Over time, many Bollywood actors have tried their luck in Hollywood movies. A lot of them succeeded in leaving a mark internationally. There have been several Indian actors who went international and became an inspiration for fans.

Bollywood actors who also made a mark in Hollywood

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan is one of the finest actors of our time. Irrfan has not just won hearts through Bollywood films but also starred in Hollywood movies like Inferno, Life Of Pi, Amazing Spider-man, The Namesake, and others. He has become quite a big name in Hollywood too.

Om Puri

The late actor Om Puri is known for his simple and effortless acting. He was a renowned person in both industries. He had starred in Hollywood movies like A Hundred-Foot Journey, My Son A Fanatic, City Of Joy, The Ghost And The Darkness and so on. He was also paid homage at the Oscars 2017.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra entered Bollywood after she was crowned Miss World 2000, and became one of the leading ladies in the Bollywood. A few years ago, she made her debut in Hollywood through an American crime drama show known as Quantico. The audience loved her and she has been managing to work on projects both in India and Hollywood. She has also worked in hit films like Baywatch and Isn't It Romantic.

Anupam Kher

After becoming a household name in Bollywood, Anupam Kher moved ahead to do Hollywood movies. He starred in movies like Bend It Like Beckham, Bride And Prejudice & Speedy Singhs. He earned a lot of fame and earned huge recognition worldwide.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She also starred in a Hollywood movie named XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. She was an immediate hit and is also rumoured to reprise her role for the fourth instalment of the franchise.

Anil Kapoor

Our very own Anil Kapoor also made a name for himself in Hollywood. After making his Hollywood debut with Danny Boyle's movie Slumdog Millionaire he went on to star in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise. He also starred in a crime thriller TV show called 24.

