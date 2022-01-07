Irrfan Khan's Birthday: 'The Lunchbox' To 'Karwaan', Revisiting Late Actor's Iconic Films

On the birth anniversary of the superstar of the Indian film industry, Irrfan Khan, it will be a delight for the fans to revisit some of the iconic works of the actor in his movies. From Life in a... Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Karwaan and many more such movies, the actor managed to win the hearts of his fans through his prolific acting skills. Let's take a look at some of his much-loved movies that still continue to be special for the audience.

Irrfan Khan's movies

1. The Lunchbox

Written, directed, filmed and edited by Ritesh Batra, the movie was among the most loved films of the late actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan was seen essaying the role of an accountant named Saajan Fernandes alongside some talented actors namely Nimrat Kaur as Ila, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Shaikh, Nakul Vaid as Rajeev, Lillete Dubey as Ila's mother and more. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and even became the actor's highest-grossing film while being nominated at the British Academy Film Awards 2015.

2. Piku

Released in 2015, the movie featured Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead with many prominent actors in supporting roles namely Jisshu Sengupta as Syed Afroz, Moushumi Chatterjee as Chhobi Mashi, Avijit Dutt as Bodo Mesho, Raghuvir Yadav as Dr Srivastava and many more. The movie was loved by the audience and it even received several awards and accolades for its humour, screenplay and performances.

3. Jurassic World

The science-fiction action movie was released in 2015 in which Irrfan Khan essayed the role of Simon Masrani, CEO of the Masrani Corporation and the owner of Jurassic World. This film was the fourth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise and the first in the Jurassic World trilogy and was among the highest-grossing movies in the franchise.

4. Hindi Medium

Written and directed by Saket Chaudhary, the movie followed the story of a couple who struggle to get their daughter admitted to an English medium school. The movie as well as the won awards and praises and it even received amazing reviews from critics.

5. Karwaan

Released in 2018, the movie received mixed to positive reviews but Irrfan Khan garnered tons of praise for his comic performance in the film. It was also the Bollywood debut of the South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta, the movie was written and directed by Akarsh Khurana.

Image: Stills from 'The Lunchbox' and 'Jurassic World'