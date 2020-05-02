"Irrfan Khan's Death Felt Like Losing My Little Brother", Says Director Asif Kapadia

In a shocking state of events, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 53 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. Since the news of Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise flared all over the internet, Bollywood celebrities paid their tribute to the legendary actor and shared condolences with the bereaved family. Recently, director Asif Kapadia, who worked with Irrfan Khan in The Warrior, remembered the actor and revealed that Irrfan used to call him at 2 in the morning. Read details.

In a short write-up dedicated to Irrfan Khan, Asif Kapadia recalled his Warrior days with Irrfan and revealed that the actor often rang him up at 2 in the morning just to chat. Adding to the same, Asif Kapadia mentioned that he would often visit him in the hospital and head to the local park or cafe. Adding to the same, Asif Kapadia remarked that Irrfan always talked about his illness in a way no one discusses cancer, as Irrfan was extremely inquisitive and wanted to understand exactly what was going on. Furthermore, Asif Kapadia remarked that the actor’s untimely death felt just like losing a little brother.

Statement released by Irrfan Khan's team upon his passing

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

