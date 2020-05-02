Irrfan Khan given tribute with 'Piku' theme by Soumik Datta, Big B says 'no better ode'

The untimely demise of Irrfan Khan on Wednesday is being mourned by the nation and his fans worldwide. There were tributes galore for the highly acclaimed actor, from political leaders, sportspersons to those from the entertainment industry, including his co-stars from Hollywood films. After the tributes in words, silence and pictures, there was a musical ode for the National Award-winner.

Soumik Datta paid his respects to Irrfan with a rendition of the Piku theme music with the sarod. Before his act, the British Indian muscian said, “Irrfan sahab, remembering you, thinking about you, we all miss you.” He then played the sarod with such brilliance that Piku director Shoojit Sircar and actor Amitabh Bachchan were also left emotional.

Watch the video here:

Tribute to Irrfan Khan by Soumik Datta | PIKU Theme Music | https://t.co/gzKrO9VaHm via @YouTube — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) May 1, 2020

Big B felt there could be 'no better ode' than this. The veteran added that the ‘softer’ slower-paced version ‘just fills the heart up.’

... nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this music piece , the theme of PIKU .. there is but a softer slower paced version .. and that just fills the heart up .. ! 🙏 https://t.co/XuOa9TmZG7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

Piku, also starring Deepika Padukone, in 2015, is considered among the best works of Irrfan, apart from his roles in The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Haasil and numerous other Hindi and Hollywood films. The film had fetched Amitabh Bachchan the National Award for Best Actor.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital on Wednesday after a two-year battle with cancer. He was laid to rest in Mumbai the same day, by wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Ayaan and Babil. After tributes galore, his family released a heartfelt tribute on his official Twitter handle, about the demise not being a ‘loss, but a gain of the things he taught’ the family.

