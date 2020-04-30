Irrfan Khan's Death: Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Neena Gupta Pay Tributes

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at the age of 53 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai. Since the news of Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise jammed the internet, celebrities from across the globe paid tribute to the legendary actor. Bollywood actors Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Neena Gupta too paid their respects on social media. Read details.

Kiara Advani

Yesterday, Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story to share her heartfelt condolences. Posting a picture of Irrfan Khan, Kiara wrote, "Sad day for Indian cinema, rest in peace Irrfan Sir. An actor who inspired our generation world over with revolutionary performances. Heartbreaking loss. We pray for strength for your family".

Also Read | 'Irrfan Khan stood out for his generosity as an artist': Angelina Jolie remembers the star

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi shared an old picture of Irrfan Khan and said, "Aap ko itna Dekha hai, Aap se kitna Seekha hai. Mere Safar mein Aap yun Khilte rahengey. Hum aksar aap se Filmon mein milte rahengey." Siddhant's heartwarming post for Khan received a thumbs up from Ayushmann Khurrana too.

Also Read | Neena Gupta wearing gold jewellery with modern-day outfits is a true style statement

Neena Gupta

"Bohat yaad ayegi tumhari Irfan", penned Neena Gupta, who shared a video of herself, expressing condolences to Irrfan Khan's family and his wife Sutapa. "I am so sorry Sutapa", said Gupta, who knew her for a long time. Check out her post here.

Also Read | Kiara Advani thanks a fan on Instagram for creating animated clip of her characters

Here is a statement released by his team upon his passing:

"I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Demise: Not Just East, Not Just West; South Africans Also Mourn Star's Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.