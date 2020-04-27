Kiara Advani Thanks A Fan On Instagram For Creating Animated Clip Of Her Characters

Many popular celebrities are trying to keep their audience entertained and are urging them to stay home so that it can help to stop the spread of the virus. In this time of crisis, actor Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to share a video where she has is seen in an animated version of all the films she has done so far. This video is made created by a fan. Take a look at the video of Kiara Advani here.

Animated version of Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram on Monday, April 27, 2020, to share a video which is created by one of her fans. In the video that she shared, all her roles, from her first film to her latest film released, were covered in an animated clip-art like form. While this video was playing, the early few seconds of her song Urvashi starts to play in the background. She captioned the video by writing "Hey @anushka_aura Thankyou!!! this is tooooooo cool and you are so talented ❤️🥰😘☺️". Take a look at the clip here to know more about it.

On the professional front

On her work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in films like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Indoo Ki Jawani. In Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar. It is reported that the film Laxmmi Bomb is based on a South Indian film, Muni 2: Kanchana. This film in the south has received a lot of appreciation for its story, making it one of the most awaited films of 2020. Apart from this, in Shershaah, she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor. Her last film, Guilty, was loved by fans and Kiara Advani was appreciated for her performance.

